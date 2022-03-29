Overview of Dr. Michael Griffin, DO

Dr. Michael Griffin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.