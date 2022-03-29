Dr. Michael Griffin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Griffin, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Griffin, DO
Dr. Michael Griffin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
-
2
Orthopedic Hopsital of Oklahoma2408 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 477-5100
-
3
Saint Francis Hospital6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
For the last 13 years, I have had issues on how my legs have looked with dark spider veins on the back of my thighs. I am only 33 years old and to have that issue, is not fun. I was introduced to Dr. Griffin through my line of work. This past January, I had an appointment with Dr. Griffin. Everything from scheduling, communication and the appointment, was very organized and well ran. Dr. Griffin has excellent manners. I never felt rushed through. He answered all of my questions and I was very pleased. I had them inject my legs that same day! I am so pleased with how they look now just 3 months later. I started seeing results within 2 weeks. I recommend it 100%. I’m not worried about my legs and how they look anymore and, for just the little sting, it was so worth it!
About Dr. Michael Griffin, DO
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912968652
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.