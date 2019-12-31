Overview of Dr. Michael Grodin, DO

Dr. Michael Grodin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Grodin works at Eye & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Little Silver, NJ and Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.