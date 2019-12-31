Dr. Michael Grodin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grodin, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Grodin, DO
Dr. Michael Grodin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Grodin works at
Dr. Grodin's Office Locations
-
1
Benjamin I Rubin MD - Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 200, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 486-1010
-
2
Roseview Health LLC8737 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (240) 296-5628
-
3
Retina Consultants39 Sycamore Ave, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 530-7730
-
4
Towson Office901 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 512-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grodin?
Very personable, very professional, very thorough, very kind. He took his time to explain everything to me, in terms that made it clear. I don’t feel nervous about the exam at all! I would recommend Dr. Grodin highly! Also, the staff are wonderful too! Anna Marie Cowan
About Dr. Michael Grodin, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184670366
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grodin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grodin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grodin works at
334 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.