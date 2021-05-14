Dr. Michael Groff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Groff, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Groff, MD
Dr. Michael Groff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Groff works at
Dr. Groff's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Groff was excellent in diagnosis and treatment. Even under pandemic conditions, he thought it important to conduct a face-to-face exam, rather than relying on studies and telemedicine to determine the procedure. He is personable and thoughtful, and I feel very fortunate to have been in his care.
About Dr. Michael Groff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Neurological Surgery
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Swarthmore
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.