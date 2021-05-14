Overview of Dr. Michael Groff, MD

Dr. Michael Groff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Groff works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.