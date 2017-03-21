Dr. Michael Grooms, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grooms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grooms, DDS
Dr. Michael Grooms, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Burlington, NC.
Alamance Pediatric Dentistry306 Alamance Rd Ste A, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 290-5379
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Grooms and his staff are exceptional! Caring, clean, fun and definitely very skilled in dental work for children. He fixed my son's broken upper incisor 5 years ago and it still looks great and matches his other teeth even with braces on now. Other dental professionals always remark how well done his work is. Thanks again Dr Grooms.
Dr. Grooms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grooms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
