Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Physician Specialists of Northern Jersey1 Sears Dr Ste 306, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 830-2287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gross is the best! My daughter needed help with a DX. went to 16 different doctors and Dr. Gross was recommended. He takes his time and listens and took a bunch of tests to find there was an autoammuine disease. The staff is great.
About Dr. Michael Gross, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386701654
Education & Certifications
- NYU MC-Bellevue Hosp-Manhattan VA Hosp
- Beth Israel Med Center
- 1996|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.