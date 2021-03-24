Dr. Michael Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Worst doctor ever so arrogant and uncaring you would be lucky to get 30 seconds of his time
- UCLA Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
