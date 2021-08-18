Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Mid Atlantic Eye Care in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.