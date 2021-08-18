See All Dermatologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Michael Gross, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gross works at Mid Atlantic Eye Care in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lindsay Reck PA C
    109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165
    Mid-Atlantic Dermatology Center
    110 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165
    Mid Atlantic Dermatology & Laser Center
    828 Healthy Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Aug 18, 2021
    His NP or PA treated a severe foot infection with great success. A podiatrist DID NOT treat this condition with any success at all. Thanks to this practice, the infection is healing and on the road to recovery. So thankful for the expertise at this practice.
    — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1932105285
    Education & Certifications

    • Wound Healing,And Clinical Research Fellowhip-Tulane University,Department. Of Dermatology
    • Tulane Hospilas In New Orleans|Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp &amp; Clis, Internal Medicine
    • Tulane University Med School|Tulane University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
