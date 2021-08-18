Dr. Michael Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lindsay Reck PA C109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 965-6165
Mid-Atlantic Dermatology Center110 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 965-6165
Mid Atlantic Dermatology & Laser Center828 Healthy Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 965-6165
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
His NP or PA treated a severe foot infection with great success. A podiatrist DID NOT treat this condition with any success at all. Thanks to this practice, the infection is healing and on the road to recovery. So thankful for the expertise at this practice.
About Dr. Michael Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932105285
Education & Certifications
- Wound Healing,And Clinical Research Fellowhip-Tulane University,Department. Of Dermatology
- Tulane Hospilas In New Orleans|Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Internal Medicine
- Tulane University Med School|Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
