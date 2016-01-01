Dr. Michael Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womancare of Oklahoma PC5701 N Portland Ave Ste 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-6101
-
2
Mcalester Heart PC2 E Clark Bass Blvd Ste 301, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 421-6846
-
3
High Plains Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc. PC1900 W 2nd St Ste B, Elk City, OK 73644 Directions (580) 225-1086
-
4
Charles R. Shields MD PC330 S 5th St Ste 305, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
About Dr. Michael Grossman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1538158233
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Dysphagia, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.