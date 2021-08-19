Dr. Michael Grupka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grupka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grupka, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grupka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Grupka works at
Locations
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a procedure performed by Dr. Grupka. It's never easy undergoing medical procedures but Dr. Grupka could not have been better. He took the time to explain everything that I needed to know in a very thorough and courteous manner. He encouraged questions. Would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a GI Specialist.
About Dr. Michael Grupka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1497953467
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grupka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grupka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grupka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grupka has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grupka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grupka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grupka.
