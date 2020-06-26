Dr. Michael Gruttadauria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruttadauria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gruttadauria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Metro Footcare Associates2300 W Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-3630
Strong Optical Shop2000 Empire Blvd Ste 200, Webster, NY 14580 Directions (585) 787-2240
- 3 1672 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580 Directions (585) 787-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really great experience with Dr. Gruttadauria. I felt he listened to all my questions and concerns with patience and care, and I never felt rushed or judged at any appointment. He provided me with answers and solutions to a foot pain that had been plaguing my day-to-day life and I feel he did so in a way that really "met me where I was at" (e.g., patiently taking all the time needed to explain and address my concerns/questions so that I understood and felt confident with his diagnosis).
About Dr. Michael Gruttadauria, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386601367
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruttadauria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruttadauria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruttadauria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruttadauria has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruttadauria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruttadauria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruttadauria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruttadauria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruttadauria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.