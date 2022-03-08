Overview of Dr. Michael Guerena, MD

Dr. Michael Guerena, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Wisconsin



Dr. Guerena works at North Coast Urology Med Assocs in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.