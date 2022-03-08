Dr. Michael Guerena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guerena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Guerena, MD
Dr. Michael Guerena, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Guerena works at
Dr. Guerena's Office Locations
North Coast Urology Med Assocs3609 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 637-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very fortunate to have contacted Dr. Guerena to treat my bladder cancer. He is professional, caring, competent and clearly communicated the treatment options.
About Dr. Michael Guerena, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841222171
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- Med College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Guerena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerena accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerena has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.