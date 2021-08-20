Overview of Dr. Michael Guerra, MD

Dr. Michael Guerra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guerra works at MICHAEL E GUERRA, MD in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.