Dr. Michael Guido III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Guido III works at Stony Brook Outpatient Services in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.