Dr. Guignon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Guignon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Guignon, MD
Dr. Michael Guignon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Guignon works at
Dr. Guignon's Office Locations
Urology4550 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-3109
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Guignon, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- St Louis U
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Rockhurst Ccollege
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guignon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guignon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guignon works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guignon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guignon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guignon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guignon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.