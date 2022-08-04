Dr. Michael Guillory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guillory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Longview Ophthalmology Associates Pllc3209 4th St Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-4662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guillory has the knowledge and the temperament that instills confidence that you are in good hands. He spends as much time as needed to explain eye issues, (which can be complex and not obvious), and is very compassionate when addressing anxiety concerning vision loss. His staff is friendly and professional, and wait times have not been excessive.
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
