Overview

Dr. Michael Guirl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Guirl works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.