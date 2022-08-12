Dr. Michael Gulley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gulley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Gulley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Peters, MO.
Locations
My St. Peters Dentist100 Piper Hill Dr Ste A, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 213-3841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't feel I knew what the visit was for. Maybe I didn't pay attention but thought it was for a filling after a root canal. Found out I needed to replace a cap but chose to wait until insurance reset in the new year. I plan to be more inquisitive in the future about recommended treatments. Seems the pace has increased in the office to increase volume.
About Dr. Michael Gulley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1912531955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulley accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gulley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gulley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulley.
