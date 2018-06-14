Overview of Dr. Michael Gunter, MD

Dr. Michael Gunter, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Gunter works at Internal Medicine Associates PC in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.