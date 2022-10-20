Dr. Michael Gurney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gurney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gurney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with National Naval Medical Center
Dr. Gurney works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Inc4665 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-1480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurney?
Dr Gurney's office is a well-oiled machine. I have been seeing him for the last 15-20 years and I have nothing negative to say about him :). His office staff and he, himself are the most professional team I know.
About Dr. Michael Gurney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1235134321
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurney works at
Dr. Gurney has seen patients for Diarrhea, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gurney speaks Chinese.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.