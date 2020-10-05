Dr. Michael Gustavel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustavel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gustavel, MD
Dr. Michael Gustavel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gustavel's Office Locations
Gustavel Orthopedics PLLC1702 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 336-8250Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The office was able to get me in pretty quick for a consultation. Dr. G was very upfront about the options for my broken wrist and recommended me to a different surgeon. I appreciated the honesty and great bedside manner he showed!!
About Dr. Michael Gustavel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregan Hlth Sci University
- OHSU
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gustavel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustavel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustavel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustavel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustavel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustavel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustavel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustavel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustavel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.