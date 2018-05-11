Overview of Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD

Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Guthrie works at SPINAL CARE PAIN ASSOCS in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.