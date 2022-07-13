Dr. Michael Gwaltney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwaltney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gwaltney, DDS
Dr. Michael Gwaltney, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winchester, VA.
Winchester Dental Care1705 Amherst St Ste L02, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 203-2095
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This is the dentist to visit if you want an honest assessment and patient education.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1558688119
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr. Gwaltney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwaltney accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gwaltney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gwaltney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwaltney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwaltney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwaltney, there are benefits to both methods.