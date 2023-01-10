Overview of Dr. Michael Haben, MD

Dr. Michael Haben, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.



Dr. Haben works at Brighton Surgery Centerllc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.