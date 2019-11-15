Overview

Dr. Michael Habib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Habib works at MH Medical Center in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.