Dr. Michael Haggerty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Haggerty, MD
Dr. Michael Haggerty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Haggerty works at
Dr. Haggerty's Office Locations
Michael P Haggerty MD LLC5533 Mahoning Ave Ste D, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 793-7966
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michael Haggerty is a great MD and person all together. He delivered my son and always made sure I was in great health. He followed up with me even when I didn’t have appointments. I was a diabetic when I was pregnant and when he found out, he tried to reach me to get me to a hospital because my sugar was too high, when he couldn’t reach me, he sent the cops to my house to make sure I was fine and to send me to the hospital for me nd the baby sake. Just an amazing person that really care for ppl
About Dr. Michael Haggerty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992808794
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
