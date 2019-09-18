Dr. Haghighi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Haghighi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Haghighi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from The American U Of Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Haghighi works at
Locations
TGMG Riverview10647 Big Bend Rd # 212, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 844-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very comprehensive office visit. Charming and well versed. Informative and friendly financial staff person. Great experience.
About Dr. Michael Haghighi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1770508707
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Louisiana State University
- The American U Of Caribbean
- University of South Carolina
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haghighi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haghighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghighi works at
Dr. Haghighi speaks Persian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighi.
