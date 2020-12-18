Dr. Michael Haglund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haglund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haglund, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Haglund, MD
Dr. Michael Haglund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Haglund's Office Locations
Duke Family Medicine2100 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-2770
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-0444TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 3480 Wake Forest Rd Fl 4, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5650
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haglund performed cervical fusion over two months ago. My results are life changing. He and his team have been wonderful.
About Dr. Michael Haglund, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma Wa
- Neurosurgery
