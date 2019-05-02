Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD
Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Hagmann works at
Dr. Hagmann's Office Locations
Children's Hospital200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 897-4297Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 533 Bolivar St Ste 566, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hagmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagmann has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.