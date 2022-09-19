Overview

Dr. Michael Haiken is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Haiken works at Haiken Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.