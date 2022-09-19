See All Dermatologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Michael Haiken

Dermatology
4.7 (72)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Haiken is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Haiken works at Haiken Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haiken Dermatology
    13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 310, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 768-1400
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Summerlin Office near Beaches
    20171 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 768-1400
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 19, 2022
    While I have not seen Dr Haiken personally, everyone I have encountered, from one to the next, are truly awesome, caring, and helpful people. I can’t say enough good about them.
    Scott K — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Haiken

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033148382
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Cornell Ny Hospital
    Internship
    • Cooper Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Haiken is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haiken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haiken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haiken works at Haiken Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haiken’s profile.

    Dr. Haiken has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haiken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Haiken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

