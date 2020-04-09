Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD
Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Georgetown University Medical Center and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hajjar's Office Locations
1
Neuroscience Associates- Meridian3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7386
2
Neuroscience Associates - Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 448-7385Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hajjar did back surgery on my Lumbar Herniated Disk on Feb29 2020. I Feel AMAZING.. Nice Job Doc !!! Done at BOISE, Saint Alphonsus Hospital This Doctor is Honest, Knowledgeable, and Has Great Bedside Manners. Dr Hajjar, has an Amazing Staff of Warm, Caring and Professional People at IDAHO SPINE and PAIN 1859 Topaz Way, Meridian Idaho 83642 No I Am Not Related to this Dr or Staff .. I’m Just Really Impressed !!!! 5 Stars to Dr Hajjar and St Als ..Truly GREAT EXPERIENCE ..
About Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154343309
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hajjar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.
