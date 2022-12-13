Overview of Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD

Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Hakimi works at Michael Hakimi MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.