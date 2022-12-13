Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD
Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Hakimi's Office Locations
Michael Hakimi MD9753 Wilshire Blvd # 330, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (424) 239-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Chatting with Dr. HAKIMI about what would make me look like I feel, not 75!, he suggested fat injections and a peel on my face. That was last month and I’m healed and happy. Family and friends don’t know anything but say how great I’m looking. ??
About Dr. Michael Hakimi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- The Plastic Surgery Center
- Loma Linda University Plastic Surgery Program
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hakimi speaks Persian.
