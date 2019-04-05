Overview of Dr. Michael Hale, DDS

Dr. Michael Hale, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology Practitioner in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota School of Dentistry



Dr. Hale works at Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.