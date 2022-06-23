Overview of Dr. Michael Hall, MD

Dr. Michael Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Encompass Medical Group in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.