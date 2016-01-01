Overview of Dr. Michael Hall, MD

Dr. Michael Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.