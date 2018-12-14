Dr. Michael Halligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- NC
- New Bern
- Dr. Michael Halligan, MD
Dr. Michael Halligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Halligan, MD
Dr. Michael Halligan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Halligan works at
Dr. Halligan's Office Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Cardiac Thorc/Vasc960 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-6730
-
2
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd # C, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Halligan?
Dr. HALLIGAN PERFORMED 2 CAROTID SURGERIES, LEFT 2017 AND RIGHT 2018. IF YOU NEED THIS TYPE OF SURGERY .... HE IS THE DR. I RECOMMEND. HE IS PERSONABLE, CARING, AND STRAIGHTFORWARD. GREAT LISTENER, WITH A GOOD SENSE OF HUMOR. I AM WALKING AROUND TODAY BECAUSE OF DR. HALLIGAN. THANKS DR. HALLIGAN YOU ARE THE BEST. GOD BLESS YOU.
About Dr. Michael Halligan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366413353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halligan works at
Dr. Halligan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halligan speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Halligan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.