Dr. Michael Hames, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Hames, DPM
Dr. Michael Hames, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, AL. They graduated from DPM - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Hames' Office Locations
Hames Foot Clinic Inc.2487 Mall Rd, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 760-8485Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is diabetiic he started having foot problems we were told to buy insoles for his shoes we decided to seek a foot doctor for another opinion so glad we did dr Hames knows his stuff after 2 weeks of pain my husband is not hurting tonite, he says he would give this dr a 10* if he could , this dr is so knowledgeable ,courteous , & friendly we were in an out in less than 30 minutes
About Dr. Michael Hames, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811058258
Education & Certifications
- 3 Year Surgical Residency At Forum Health Western Reserve Care System In Youngstow, Oh
- DPM - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
- BS in Biology and Chemistry - University of North Alabama
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hames accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hames has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hames. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hames.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.