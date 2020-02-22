Dr. Michael Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Han, MD
Dr. Michael Han, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Directions (916) 667-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington17700 SE 272nd St # 165, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Great job with my hip replacements
About Dr. Michael Han, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144365529
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of California In San Francisco
- U C S F Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
