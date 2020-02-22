Overview of Dr. Michael Han, MD

Dr. Michael Han, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Han works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Covington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.