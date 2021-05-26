Dr. Michael Handy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Handy, MD
Dr. Michael Handy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Trauma Specialists1321 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 299-0099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Orthopedic Trauma Specialists3515 W Market St Ste 110, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 299-0099
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Aside from being professional, Dr. Handy is an incredibly decent individual who met every expectation we had during our first office visit. He's kind, easy to speak to, answered every question we had and all that with an easy smile. While with him, he devoted all his time and attention on us and her injury. We were impressed after our first meeting and almost a year later, we are still impressed. Dr. Handy is one of the good guys. Would we recommend him.....yes and yes!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174569529
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Handy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Handy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handy.
