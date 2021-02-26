Dr. Michael Hannigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hannigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hannigan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Locations
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road3215 Westport Green Pl, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 412-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was so friendly. Dr. Hannigan was efficient, knowledgeable & so down to earth.
About Dr. Michael Hannigan, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1093739914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannigan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannigan.
