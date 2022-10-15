Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Jasper Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Hanowell works at
Locations
1
Covington Office5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 225-0098
2
Monroe Office2151 W Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 225-0098
- 3 4142 Mill St Ne, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 225-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanowell has treated my pain from sciatica and shoulder issues for nearly 10 years. He has definitely relieved my pain and is always courteous and professional. His staff is very helpful.
About Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1316124894
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Franklin Square Hospital Of The University Of Maryland
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanowell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanowell works at
Dr. Hanowell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.