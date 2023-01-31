Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanzly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO
Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hanzly Jr works at
Dr. Hanzly Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1050
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1050Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanzly Jr?
I had prostate cancer…Dr. Hanzly walked me through the entire process expertly ! After the surgery and my recovery, he called me a rock star . I am now six years cancer free…so I told him I’m now calling the the rock star. Excellent care all around !
About Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023247921
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanzly Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanzly Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanzly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanzly Jr works at
Dr. Hanzly Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanzly Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanzly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanzly Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanzly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanzly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.