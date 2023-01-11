Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD
Overview
Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
Surgical Advanced Specialty Center455 School St Ste 10, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-4036
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harkins and his staff are some of the most kind people you will ever meet. I had hernia surgery Dec 27th 2022 and felt I was in very competent hands. Excellent outcome. Will definitely use again if needed. Thank you so much Dr. Harkins!
About Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700908175
Education & Certifications
- Dwight D Eisenhower AMC
- Dwight D Eisenhower AMC
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harkins has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
256 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.