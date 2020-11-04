Dr. Michael Harkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harkins, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Harkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Harkins works at
Locations
Premier Dental Partners Central West End22 N Euclid Ave Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 944-5940Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very approachable dentist who is easy to talk to and ask questions to either in person or email. Very easy going and professional.
About Dr. Michael Harkins, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harkins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
655 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.