Dr. Michael Harrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Harrington, MD
Dr. Michael Harrington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University Of South Florida Division Of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
USF Division of Plastic Surgery2 Columbia Dr, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-8416
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harrington has taken care of two skin cancers for me with the greatest of care and invisible scars. As a retired OR nurse I wouldn’t consider going to any other plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Harrington, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1558561217
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida Division Of Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery
- Tampa General Hospital|University of South Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
