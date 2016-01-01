Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Wyoming Valley Health Care System575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 829-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1174590079
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris speaks Croatian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
