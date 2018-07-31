Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Peter Kaye, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-2800Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is an excellent surgeon. His bedside manner is compassionate, which is very important during and after surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Harris.
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cornell University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
