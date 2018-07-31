See All General Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Michael Harris, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Kaye, MD
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 608-2800
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Abdominoplasty
Abdominal Pain
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Abdominoplasty
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Restorative Proctocolectomy With Ileal-Anal J Pouch Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2018
    Dr. Harris is an excellent surgeon. His bedside manner is compassionate, which is very important during and after surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Harris.
    Pat Allen in Bklyn — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Harris, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699741066
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Cornell University
    • General Surgery
