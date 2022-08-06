Overview

Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Harris works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.