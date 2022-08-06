Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7028
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris the only Gastro I would ever go to. I have a complicated issue which requires an annual colonoscopy. He explains everything thoroughly. I will not move to lose Dr. Harris!
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740427079
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Heartburn, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.