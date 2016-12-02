See All Psychiatrists in Orem, UT
Dr. Michael Harris, DO

Psychiatry
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Harris, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Harris works at Michael W Harris DO in Orem, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Clinical Research LLC
    1215 S 1680 W, Orem, UT 84058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 377-3933
  2. 2
    3325 N University Ave Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 377-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • Medicare
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2016
    I've been seeing Dr. Harris on and off now since 2012. He is amazing and wonderfully friendly, funny, and listens! His wife who is his receptionist is also very accommodating and kind. I would highly recommend Dr. Harris.
    Jennifer in Salt Lake City, UT — Dec 02, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Michael Harris, DO
    About Dr. Michael Harris, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912008590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

