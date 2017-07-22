Dr. Michael Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Harrison, MD
Dr. Michael Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Southcoast Health Neurosurgery480 Hawthorn St Ste 200, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In April 2017 I underwent an Open Laminectomy to the Lumbar area of my Spine. The Surgery was the result of Spinal Stenosis, Bulging Discs pressing on Nerves from the Spinal Cord causing Sciatica. Dr. Harrison was wonderful, having performed 4,000 similar surgeries in his career. Mark White did the initial diagnosis and also noted Arthritis in one Hip. The Surgery was like a miracle, completely relieving the Sciatica. Within 2 months I returned to activities I was unable to perform.
About Dr. Michael Harrison, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508849936
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago Program
- Mt Sinai Hsp
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.