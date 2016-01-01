See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Michael Harrison, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Harrison, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Michael Harrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528008554
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
    Residency
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
